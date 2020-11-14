UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blaming Pak Army Not Acceptable To Common People: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Blaming Pak Army not acceptable to common people: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri has said that blaming Pakistan Army is not acceptable to common people as masses love their Army.

Addressing the Mimber-o-Mehrab conference at Badshahi Masjid here on Saturday, he said that anyone saying something wrong against the army was, in fact, abusing the country. He said it was narrative of the enemy of the country, which was constructed in Delhi, and it reached Pakistan via London.

The minister said that all conspiracies against Pakistan had always failed every time. He said that the message of Pakistan should be promoted from the minbers (pulpits) of mosques. He urged ulema and rulers to play their role for correction of each other, adding that the real role of ulema was to connect each other instead of breaking them apart.

"That scholar is unfortunate who creates division among his followers," he added.

He said that sectarian differences had secondary position in society.

Other speakers including Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Khateeb Badshahi Masjid, Maulana Hafiz Fazl-ur-Rahim Ashrafi, Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz, Allama Afzal Haideri, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Maulana Dr Raghab Hussain Naeemi and others also addressed the conference.

They said that Mimber-o-Mehrab is the great sources of protection and promotion of the Muslim Ummah and islam. The speakers said that conspiracies of enemies could be foiled by promoting the message of Pakistan. Ulema will defend all national institutions through Mimber-o-Mehrab, they added.

At the end, they offered special dua for development and prosperity of the country, protection of Pak Army and freedom of Kashmir and Palestine. The conference was held under the aegis of Majlis Ulema Pakistan (MUP).

Related Topics

Pakistan Delhi Army Palestine London Mosque Muslim All From Love

Recent Stories

Human ingenuity, compassion, wisdom are needed to ..

42 seconds ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Tahir and Zeesh ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Government discusses economic visions for next ..

46 minutes ago

‘Written-assurance sought from BCCI for ICC even ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai’s Fresh Market opens first-ever display of ..

1 hour ago

POL prices may go down for other half of November

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.