Blanket ban continues on indoor dining in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Sindh government on Monday clarified that the complete ban shall continue on indoor dining for Karachi Division and Hyderabad District while outdoor dining will be allowed until 10pm under strict Covid-19 protocols.

According to an order-clarification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the indoor and outdoor dining for other divisions/districts of the province will be allowed till 11:50pm at 50 percent occupancy for the vaccinated individuals only.

The above directions are given with reference to an order dated 29-08-2021 on indoor and outdoor dining, the clarification added.