UrduPoint.com

Blanket Ban Continues On Indoor Dining In Karachi, Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Blanket ban continues on indoor dining in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Sindh government on Monday clarified that the complete ban shall continue on indoor dining for Karachi Division and Hyderabad District while outdoor dining will be allowed until 10pm under strict Covid-19 protocols.

According to an order-clarification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the indoor and outdoor dining for other divisions/districts of the province will be allowed till 11:50pm at 50 percent occupancy for the vaccinated individuals only.

The above directions are given with reference to an order dated 29-08-2021 on indoor and outdoor dining, the clarification added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

34 minutes ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

36 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Awards 202 ..

42 minutes ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.