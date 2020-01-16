Blankets for homeless children in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) -: Al-Khidmat Foundation under its orphan care programme distributed blankets among children in a ceremony held here on Thursday.

Director Orphan Care Program Dr Abdul Jabbar Abbasi presided over the function,while In charge program Ilyas Manj, Chief Executive Mujahid Hospital Dr Shafqat Javed and others were present on the occasion.

Dr Abbasi distributed blankets and other items of daily use among children and appreciated the foundation for its welfare activities.