Blankets, warm clothes distributed among the deserving persons

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Blankets and warm clothes were distributed among poor and deserving persons passing their nights in open by the sides of different roads, footpaths, hospitals and other places to prevent them from winter.

The blankets and clothes were distributed by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghari on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.

The deserving persons expressed their thanks to the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner on receiving the blankets. On the occasion the Assistant Commissioner said that poor and helpless persons are constrained to pass winter nights on road sides, footpaths, hospitals and other open areas.

Assistant Commissioner appealed philanthropists to become supporters of their vicinity during the acute cold season and extend their support in the shape of blankets, warm clothes and other necessary items to facilitate poor passing cold nights.