UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blankets, Warm Clothes Distributed Among The Deserving Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Blankets, warm clothes distributed among the deserving persons

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Blankets and warm clothes were distributed among poor and deserving persons passing their nights in open by the sides of different roads, footpaths, hospitals and other places to prevent them from winter.

The blankets and clothes were distributed by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghari on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.

The deserving persons expressed their thanks to the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner on receiving the blankets. On the occasion the Assistant Commissioner said that poor and helpless persons are constrained to pass winter nights on road sides, footpaths, hospitals and other open areas.

Assistant Commissioner appealed philanthropists to become supporters of their vicinity during the acute cold season and extend their support in the shape of blankets, warm clothes and other necessary items to facilitate poor passing cold nights.

Related Topics

Poor Road Nawabshah From

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

15 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

32 minutes ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

39 minutes ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.