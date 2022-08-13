Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

(@Abdulla99267510)

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2022) Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie has been stabbed in New York while on stage at a literary event.

In a statement, New York State Police official told the BBC that Rushdie is now undergoing surgery at a local trauma centre.

Police detained a man Hadi Matar from New Jersey.

Salman Rushi has hurt millions of Muslims across the world by writing blasphemous book. He has been living and moving around under tight security. But despite tight security, he has been stabbed.

