UrduPoint.com

Blasphemous Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed In New York

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 13, 2022 | 02:17 PM

Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

New York State Police official says Rushdie is now undergoing surgery at a local trauma centre while police have detained a man Hadi Matar from New Jersey.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2022) Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie has been stabbed in New York while on stage at a literary event.

In a statement, New York State Police official told the BBC that Rushdie is now undergoing surgery at a local trauma centre.

Police detained a man Hadi Matar from New Jersey.

Salman Rushi has hurt millions of Muslims across the world by writing blasphemous book. He has been living and moving around under tight security. But despite tight security, he has been stabbed.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

World Police Man New York Muslim Event From Million

Recent Stories

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s participa ..

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s participation in the passing out parade ..

1 hour ago
 Police deliver notice at residence of PM'aide Atta ..

Police deliver notice at residence of PM'aide Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 IMF likely to take up Pakistan's request for next ..

IMF likely to take up Pakistan's request for next $1.7b tranche on Aug 29

2 hours ago
 Nation to celebrate Diamond Jubilee, 75th independ ..

Nation to celebrate Diamond Jubilee, 75th independence day tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.