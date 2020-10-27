UrduPoint.com
Blasphemous Caricatures: Qadri Says France Must Be Responded Effectively

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 12:55 PM

The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadir says an important decision will be made in the cabinet meeting today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2020) Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri called upon all Muslim countries to join hands and effectively respond through diplomatic and political channels to the republication of blasphemous caricatures in France and its support by French President.

Noorul Haq Qadri said merely criticism by only few Muslim countries would put no pressure on France.

The minister said defending the display of such sketches by the French president was a matter of great concern as his statement was highly provoking.

He said the National Assembly passed a resolution against it asking the OIC to boycott the French government.

He stated an important decision to this effect would be made in the Cabinet meeting today.

The Ambassador of France to Pakistan was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to convey the deep concerns over the recent systematic resurgence of blasphemous acts of republication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Hazarat Muhammad Sallalh o Allaih Wasalam Khatam un Nabiyeen and desecration of the Holy Quran by certain irresponsible elements.

According to press release of Foreign Office, the spokesperson of the office underscored that such illegal and Islamophobic acts hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world, including those in Pakistan.

Furthermore, such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression. It was further conveyed that Pakistan strongly condemned equating islam with terrorism, for narrow electoral and political gains.

Such provocative statements and actions were fanning inter-religious hatred, hostility and confrontation thereby imperiling efforts of peace and harmony among various segments of society.

It was emphasized that such actions and statements would further divide peoples and civilizations and undermine the global aspirations for peaceful co-existence as well as social and inter-faith harmony.

The spokesperson said at a time of rising racism, intolerance and populism, there is a need to promote harmony among peoples and communities instead of reinforcing stereotypes and making people alienated.

