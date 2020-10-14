UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blasphemous Content Case: ATC Adjourns Hearing Till Oct 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Blasphemous content case: ATC adjourns hearing till Oct 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in uploading of blasphemous material on social media case till October 16.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas conducted the hearing against the four accused named in first information report.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer adopted the stance that his client's one petition was pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and prayed the court to adjourned the case until the decision on it.

The petitioner Hafiz Ahtisham's lawyer informed the court that the IHC had given six weeks to conclude the trial in the case and requested the judge to continue proceedings.

The judge said the court would continue its proceedings if the accused could not produce the IHC's order till the next date.

The time limit granted by the IHC would expire on October 20. After this the court adjourned the hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Social Media October Islamabad High Court Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Spotlight on Pakistan amid re-election to UN Human ..

15 minutes ago

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

32 minutes ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

53 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.