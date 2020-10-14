Blasphemous content case: ATC adjourns hearing till Oct 16

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in uploading of blasphemous material on social media case till October 16.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas conducted the hearing against the four accused named in first information report.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer adopted the stance that his client's one petition was pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and prayed the court to adjourned the case until the decision on it.

The petitioner Hafiz Ahtisham's lawyer informed the court that the IHC had given six weeks to conclude the trial in the case and requested the judge to continue proceedings.

The judge said the court would continue its proceedings if the accused could not produce the IHC's order till the next date.

The time limit granted by the IHC would expire on October 20. After this the court adjourned the hearing of the case.