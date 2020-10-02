Blasphemous contents: LHC seeks detailed report till Oct 15

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC ) on Thursday summoned Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general for October 15 and sought a detailed report about steps taken against blasphemous contents on social media websites.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Liaqat Ali Chohan over inaction against delinquent persons involved in posting derogatory remarks and pictures about sacred religious personalities on social media websites.

FIA Director General Wajid Zia appeared before the court at the start of proceedings.