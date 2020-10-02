UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blasphemous Contents: LHC Seeks Detailed Report Till Oct 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Blasphemous contents: LHC seeks detailed report till Oct 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC ) on Thursday summoned Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general for October 15 and sought a detailed report about steps taken against blasphemous contents on social media websites.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Liaqat Ali Chohan over inaction against delinquent persons involved in posting derogatory remarks and pictures about sacred religious personalities on social media websites.

FIA Director General Wajid Zia appeared before the court at the start of proceedings.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Lahore High Court Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Federal Investigation Agency October Court

Recent Stories

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

15 minutes ago

UK's largest business group calls for race targets ..

15 minutes ago

EFJ Urges Baku, Yerevan to Ensure Freedom of Movem ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

19 minutes ago

Canada spends on infrastructure to boost jobs, cut ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.