Blasphemy case against 3 accused adjourned till Sep 4

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 4, on post arrest bail petitions, filed by three accused allegedly involved in uploading blasphemous contents on the social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 4, on post arrest bail petitions, filed by three accused allegedly involved in uploading blasphemous contents on the social media.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas conducted hearing on bail petition of three accused including Nasir Ahmed Sultani, Rana Noman Rafaqat and Abdul Waheed.

At the outset of hearing, the Adiala Jail officials informed the court that the accused could not be produced before the court due to coronavirus measures till August 31.

To this, the judge said the case could not be move forward until the accused appeared.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till September 4.