UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blasphemy Case Against 3 Accused Adjourned Till Sep 4

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:58 PM

Blasphemy case against 3 accused adjourned till Sep 4

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 4, on post arrest bail petitions, filed by three accused allegedly involved in uploading blasphemous contents on the social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 4, on post arrest bail petitions, filed by three accused allegedly involved in uploading blasphemous contents on the social media.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas conducted hearing on bail petition of three accused including Nasir Ahmed Sultani, Rana Noman Rafaqat and Abdul Waheed.

At the outset of hearing, the Adiala Jail officials informed the court that the accused could not be produced before the court due to coronavirus measures till August 31.

To this, the judge said the case could not be move forward until the accused appeared.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till September 4.

Related Topics

Hearing Jail Social Media Nasir August September Post Anti Terrorism Court Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC approves resumption of government activities

1 minute ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

16 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

31 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

31 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

32 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.