Blasphemy cases should not be misused against minorities: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :-:Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said that no one would be allowed to misuse blasphemy cases against minorities.

Addressing a function to mark the Minority Day at Lahore Press Club, he said that August 11 was an important for the government. He said that minority meant that there were fewer number of any community.

He said the study of islam was not mandatory for non-Muslims in the country, adding that no group had the right to impose its opinion on others.

Ashrafi said the temple at Rahim Yar Khan had been rebuilt and handed over to the Hindus community.

"Whatever happened to the eight-year-old child was just ignorance, " he said.

He suggested an action should be taken against the officers who lodged the FIR against a child.

Ashrafi said that those who did this, embarrassed the Muslims and embarrassed Pakistan as well.

He stressed that FIRs should never be based on wishes.

"No Muslim can dare to violate the Najran Agreement", he cleared.

He said that there should be a trial for those caught in the temple case, and those arrested shouldbe punished so that no one could do so in future.