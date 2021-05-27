Blasphemy laws not being misused in Pakistan: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and the middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said blasphemy laws were not being misused anywhere in Pakistan.

Talking to scholars and leaders of different schools of thought here, Ashrafi said the believers of all sects and religions respected the sacredness of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). The young generation should be made aware of the true teachings of islam through modern media.

He said anti-Islamic and anti-Pakistan forces used social media to create chaos in Pakistan. He did not support any ban on the social media but a code of conduct should be formulated in that regard, he added.

He said a meeting of leaders and representatives of sects and religions had been convened in Lahore on May 30 with the aim to create complete harmony and brotherhood.

There was no proposal under consideration for official sermons in mosques as some vested interest political elements wanted to use religion against the government, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the real spokesman of the Muslim Ummah on the issue of Palestine, Finality of the Prophethood and Islamophobia.

He said Pakistan was a great power of the Islamic world. It had today much better relations with the Islamic world and the Arab world as compared to the last ten years. He said Pakistan's position on the issue of Palestine was being appreciated throughout the Islamic world.

He said the boards of new Madaris (religious seminaries) had been formed at the request of their administrators. Those in charge of the new boards had never been a part of power, contrary to the ones in the old boards, who had been a part of various governments since 1980 and still hold public office.

He said a committee headed by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri had been constituted on the prime minister's directives regarding the Abandoned Waqf Property board Act.