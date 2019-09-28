UrduPoint.com
Blasphemy Pains Muslims, Don't Use Speech Freedom To Insult Holy Prophet (PBUH): Prime Minister Tells World

Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:02 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday told the world that any ridicule or insult to Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) gave pain to the Muslims and called for not using the freedom of speech to insult the Prophet (PBUH) to hurt his followers

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday told the world that any ridicule or insult to Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) gave pain to the Muslims and called for not using the freedom of speech to insult the Prophet (PBUH) to hurt his followers.

"The Prophet (PBUH) lives in our hearts. When he is ridiculed, when he is insulted, it hurts us. As we humans know that pain of the heart is far far far more hurtful than the physical pain. And that is why the Muslims react," the prime minister told the world leaders while addressing the United Nations General Assembly.

He said he had always thought of explaining the subject to the world community, especially the Western community who did not deal the religion as the Muslims did.

"That's all we ask. Do not use freedom of speech to cause us pain by insulting our Holy Prophet. This is what we want," the prime minister said while referring to the sensitivity Jews showed to the holocaust which also gave them pain.

He said after 9/11, Islamophobia grew alarmingly in the West, which was marginalizing the Muslim communities and could also radicalise them.

Even wearing Hijab (veil), he said, had become an issue in some countries. "Hijab is some sort of weapon (for them)." It started after 2001 when some of the world leaders equated islam with terrorism, he added.

"There is only one Islam. What is radical Islam or Islamic terrorism? Terrorism has nothing to do with any religion," he said.

He said the use of phrases like Islamic terrorism and radicalism were the main reasons behind Islamohobia, which had caused pain to Muslims.

He said the world must address the issue, though unfortunately even the Muslim leaders did not address it either.

The prime minister said instead of addressing the issue, the Muslim leaders proclaimed as liberals and coined a new term of enlightened moderation.

He said suicide attacks were another factor behind Islamophobia as in the 9/11 incident, the attackers blew themselves up but Islam should not be blamed for such acts.

The world, he said, must know that Tamils had been the first suicide attackers in Sri Lanka but no one blamed Hinduism. The Japanese Kamikaze had initiated suicide attacks in the Empire of Japan but no one blamed their religion too, he added.

He said the Western society did not treat the religion as the Muslims do, though some sections intentionally provoked the sentiments.

Apprising the world leaders of State of Madina, the prime minister said it was the first welfare state that took responsibility of weak, orphans, widows and handicapped, besides introducing the progressive taxation and guaranteeing equal rights for slaves and minorities regardless of colour and creed.

He said if any Muslim society carried out injustice to the minority, it was in fact violating the Islamic teachings.

