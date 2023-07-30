Open Menu

Blast At JUIF Workers Convention Kills 10, Injured 35: Police

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :A powerful blast ripped through a crowded convention of Jamiat Ulema islam (F) at Khar here Sunday afternoon, killing at least 10 people and injuring 35 others, police said.

The JUI-F worker convention was underway at Dubai Mor in Khar headquarters of Bajaur when a huge explosion occurred.

Soon after the blast relief operations were started and the injured were shifted to hospital.

The police and law enforcement agencies besides security forces cordoned off the area.

The death toll may increase as the conditions of several victims were stated to be critical.

The nature of the explosion was not immediately ascertained.

Emergency in the hospital was enforced and doctors on leave called for duties.

