UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast Case Of Quetta's Eastern Bypass Registered In CTD

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:17 PM

Blast case of Quetta's Eastern Bypass registered in CTD

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) registered a case against unknown suspects involved in Eastern Bypass blast on Wednesday under anti-terrorism act which left three dead and 24 others injured the other day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) registered a case against unknown suspects involved in Eastern Bypass blast on Wednesday under anti-terrorism act which left three dead and 24 others injured the other day.

Bhosa Mandi Police Station's SHO has registered a case in CTD station against unknown suspects under Anti-Terrorism act.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema, the bomb disposal and other law enforcement agencies teams were collecting evidences from the site of blast.

He said over 2 kg explosive material was used in the attack as per initial investigation.

The DIG said measures were also being taken to trace out suspects for maintaining peace.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Police Station SITE Abdul Razzaq From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit rises to AE ..

1 hour ago

Friends of Pakistan happy over Prime Minister's su ..

3 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Slam Federal Trade Commission Over 'W ..

3 minutes ago

Expats played active role to project Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Democrats Propose Bill to Overturn Trump Executive ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Tells UK PM Johnson Development of Bilateral ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.