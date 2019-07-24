The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) registered a case against unknown suspects involved in Eastern Bypass blast on Wednesday under anti-terrorism act which left three dead and 24 others injured the other day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) registered a case against unknown suspects involved in Eastern Bypass blast on Wednesday under anti-terrorism act which left three dead and 24 others injured the other day.

Bhosa Mandi Police Station's SHO has registered a case in CTD station against unknown suspects under Anti-Terrorism act.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema, the bomb disposal and other law enforcement agencies teams were collecting evidences from the site of blast.

He said over 2 kg explosive material was used in the attack as per initial investigation.

The DIG said measures were also being taken to trace out suspects for maintaining peace.