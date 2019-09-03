UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast Critically Injures One In Mamond

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:35 PM

Blast critically injures one in Mamond

At least one person was critically wounded when a blast occurred in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district on Tuesday morning

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) : At least one person was critically wounded when a blast occurred in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district on Tuesday morning.

Local administration said the blast took place in Dabbar area of Momond tehsil during morning causing critical wounds to a man identified as Fazle Haleem.

The injured was shifted to district headquarters hospital. Police have cordoned off the area and started a search operation to nab the involved.

Related Topics

Injured Police National Accountability Bureau Man

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$58.76 a barrel ..

26 minutes ago

Belarus Has No Intention to Host Intermediate-Rang ..

3 minutes ago

Kabul Residents Protest Against Presence of Foreig ..

3 minutes ago

India's Modi to Meet Japan's Abe on Thursday at Ea ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing says it 'firmly' supports Hong Kong leader ..

3 minutes ago

Transfer window ends with star loans rather than h ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.