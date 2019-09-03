Blast critically injures one in Mamond

At least one person was critically wounded when a blast occurred in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district on Tuesday morning

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) : At least one person was critically wounded when a blast occurred in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district on Tuesday morning.

Local administration said the blast took place in Dabbar area of Momond tehsil during morning causing critical wounds to a man identified as Fazle Haleem.

The injured was shifted to district headquarters hospital. Police have cordoned off the area and started a search operation to nab the involved.