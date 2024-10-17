Blast damage police vehicle in Peshawar' s Ormur area; no loss of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A powerful explosion rocked the Ormur area of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday which targeted a police vehicle where fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, although the blast caused significant damage to the police vehicle.

According to SSP operational, the blast sent shock waves through the surrounding area, causing panic among locals, private news channel reported.

Law enforcement agencies quickly cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

"We are reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras and gathering evidence to determine the perpetrators behind the attack," said SSP operational.

According to Police officials, bomb disposal squads were immediately deployed to the scene to scan the area for any additional explosive devices.

The squads are carefully combing through the debris and surrounding areas to dispose of any remaining explosive materials and confirm that the site is safe for investigation and public access, police added.