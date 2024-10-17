Open Menu

Blast Damage Police Vehicle In Peshawar' S Ormur Area; No Loss Of Life

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Blast damage police vehicle in Peshawar' s Ormur area; no loss of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A powerful explosion rocked the Ormur area of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday which targeted a police vehicle where fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, although the blast caused significant damage to the police vehicle.

According to SSP operational, the blast sent shock waves through the surrounding area, causing panic among locals, private news channel reported.

Law enforcement agencies quickly cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

"We are reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras and gathering evidence to determine the perpetrators behind the attack," said SSP operational.

According to Police officials, bomb disposal squads were immediately deployed to the scene to scan the area for any additional explosive devices.

The squads are carefully combing through the debris and surrounding areas to dispose of any remaining explosive materials and confirm that the site is safe for investigation and public access, police added.

Related Topics

Attack Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Vehicle SITE From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

1 hour ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

13 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

13 hours ago
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

13 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

13 hours ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

13 hours ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

13 hours ago
 Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

13 hours ago
 Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan