Blast derailed two bogies of Jaffar Express, leaving several injured

(@FahadShabbir)

KACHHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :A bomb blast at a railway track in Kachhi district the other day derailed two bogies of Jaffar Express, leaving several passengers injured.

Levies sources said a blast targeted the Jaffar Express, damaged two bogies of the passenger train and injured several passengers.

Levies and frontier corps personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the area.