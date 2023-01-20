UrduPoint.com

Blast Derailed Two Bogies Of Jaffar Express, Leaving Several Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KACHHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :A bomb blast at a railway track in Kachhi district the other day derailed two bogies of Jaffar Express, leaving several passengers injured.

Levies sources said a blast targeted the Jaffar Express, damaged two bogies of the passenger train and injured several passengers.

Levies and frontier corps personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

