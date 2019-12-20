UrduPoint.com
Blast Destroys Shop In Darra Adam Khel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:53 PM

A blast occurred in a mobile phones shop in Akhorwal Bazaar of Darra Adam Khel, about 20 kilometers from here on Friday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A blast occurred in a mobile phones shop in Akhorwal Bazaar of Darra Adam Khel, about 20 kilometers from here on Friday morning.

Police said the shop and all valuables were destroyed as result of the blast. The real cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

No casualty was reported in the blast and police cordoned off the area to investigate the incident.

