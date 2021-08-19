Blast During Muslim Procession in Eastern Pakistan Kills 3 People - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) At least 3 people died and over 50 others got injured after a powerful explosion hit a procession of Shiite Muslims in the Bahawalnagar city in eastern Pakistan on Thursday, Associated Press reported, citing the police.

Earlier in the day, AP reported, citing witnesses, that the blast injured 30 people.