Blast, Fire Exchange In Pakistan's Balochistan Leave 6 Military, 1 Civilian Killed - ISPR

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:08 PM

Seven people, including one civilian, were killed as a result of two incidents involving a hand-made bomb blast and a fire exchange in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, the government's Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) office said in a press release on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Seven people, including one civilian, were killed as a result of two incidents involving a hand-made bomb blast and a fire exchange in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, the government's Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"IED [improvised explosive device] attack in Pir Ghaib [area], Mach [district], Balochistan late last night on FC vehicle returning to base camp after routine patrolling duty. 6 personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) & a civilian driver embraced shahadat [the Arabic term for martyrdom]," the press release read.

The agency provided Names of the military and the driver who died as a result of the attack.

According to the press release, another serviceman died in a separate incident in the Mand area of the Kech district in Balochistan during exchange of fire.

