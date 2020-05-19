Seven people, including one civilian, were killed as a result of two incidents involving a hand-made bomb blast and a fire exchange in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, the government's Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) office said in a press release on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Seven people, including one civilian, were killed as a result of two incidents involving a hand-made bomb blast and a fire exchange in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, the government's Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"IED [improvised explosive device] attack in Pir Ghaib [area], Mach [district], Balochistan late last night on FC vehicle returning to base camp after routine patrolling duty. 6 personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) & a civilian driver embraced shahadat [the Arabic term for martyrdom]," the press release read.

The agency provided Names of the military and the driver who died as a result of the attack.

According to the press release, another serviceman died in a separate incident in the Mand area of the Kech district in Balochistan during exchange of fire.