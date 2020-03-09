UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast, Firing Heard In Oath Taking Ceremony Of Afghan President Ghani

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:51 PM

Blast, firing heard in oath taking ceremony of Afghan President Ghani

First Lady Rula Ghani stood on her place and waved her hand to people.  Ghani said: We are not afraid of explosions. If my sacrifice is needed for #Afghanistan, I’m hear to sacrifice myself,”

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) A blast and firing was heard during oath taking ceremony of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at President House, the sources say here on Monday.

The blast took place inside the building at the moment when the oath ceremony was underway. However, President Ghani, guests and officials present there showed courage.

According Asian news International (ANI), the blast and firing was heard during the oath-taking ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr (President House) in Kabul. The agency tweeted: “Blast and firing reported during President Ashraf Ghani oath taking ceremony in Kabul: Pajhwok Afghan News #Afghanistan,”.

Taking to Twitter, Afghan’s nominated Ambassador to India Walid Tamim tweeted: “Fantastic historic milestone was achieved! Such a brave people are Afghans, despite the blast sounds during the speech of President Ashraf Ghani the crowd & The President were even more energized! An breakable national Congratulations again @ashrafghani, the team and Afghans.

However, he deleted the tweet.

“Gunshots heard near Arg where @ashrafghani just sworn in. First Lady Rula Ghani stood on her place and waved her hand to people. Ghani said: We are not afraid of explosions. If my sacrifice is needed for #Afghanistan, I’m hear to sacrifice myself,” a social media user wrote.

Earlier, Abdullah Abdullah took oath in Kabul city as President of Kabul and later Ghani’s oath taking ceremony was held in President House of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

India Firing Afghanistan Kabul Social Media Twitter Ashraf Ghani Asia

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Armenian Ambassador

10 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved ..

10 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident in Sialkot

10 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases passes 110,000: AFP tally ..

10 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz says PTI’s govt is a curse

24 minutes ago

Two accused arrested, 1200 kg Bhang recovered in K ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.