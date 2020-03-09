Blast, firing heard in oath taking ceremony of Afghan President Ghani

(@fidahassanain)

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) A blast and firing was heard during oath taking ceremony of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at President House, the sources say here on Monday.

The blast took place inside the building at the moment when the oath ceremony was underway. However, President Ghani, guests and officials present there showed courage.

According Asian news International (ANI), the blast and firing was heard during the oath-taking ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr (President House) in Kabul. The agency tweeted: “Blast and firing reported during President Ashraf Ghani oath taking ceremony in Kabul: Pajhwok Afghan News #Afghanistan,”.

Taking to Twitter, Afghan’s nominated Ambassador to India Walid Tamim tweeted: “Fantastic historic milestone was achieved! Such a brave people are Afghans, despite the blast sounds during the speech of President Ashraf Ghani the crowd & The President were even more energized! An breakable national Congratulations again @ashrafghani, the team and Afghans.

However, he deleted the tweet.

“Gunshots heard near Arg where @ashrafghani just sworn in. First Lady Rula Ghani stood on her place and waved her hand to people. Ghani said: We are not afraid of explosions. If my sacrifice is needed for #Afghanistan, I’m hear to sacrifice myself,” a social media user wrote.

Earlier, Abdullah Abdullah took oath in Kabul city as President of Kabul and later Ghani’s oath taking ceremony was held in President House of Afghanistan.