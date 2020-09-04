UrduPoint.com
Blast Heard In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 03:09 PM

Blast heard in Quetta

A powerful explosion was heard in Quetta Sariab Road outside a mosque on Friday afternoon

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A powerful explosion was heard in Quetta Sariab Road outside a mosque on Friday afternoon.

As per details, police sources said it was an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, which was planted in a motorcycle parked near the mosque.

Yet no damage or casualties were reported, while the police cordoned off the area, electronic channels reported.

Roads and shops were shut down as panic gripped the area. Rescue 1122 were also dispatched to the site as well.

