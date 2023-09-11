Blast heard on Warsak Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :A huge sound of a bomb blast was heard near the prime hospital at Warsak Road here on Monday.

Police said the vehicle of security forces was passing through the area when a blast occurred.

Police and Rescue 1122 officials along with ambulances were moved to the blast site.

No reports of casualties have been received so far.

Police and law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.