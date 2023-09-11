Open Menu

Blast Heard On Warsak Road

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Blast heard on Warsak Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :A huge sound of a bomb blast was heard near the prime hospital at Warsak Road here on Monday.

Police said the vehicle of security forces was passing through the area when a blast occurred.

Police and Rescue 1122 officials along with ambulances were moved to the blast site.

No reports of casualties have been received so far.

Police and law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.

Related Topics

Bomb Blast Road Vehicle SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement ..

Pakistan, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement by September end

28 minutes ago
 Bugti vows to combat smuggling of US dollar, Irani ..

Bugti vows to combat smuggling of US dollar, Iranian oil

33 minutes ago
 Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membersh ..

Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membership in G20

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

4 hours ago
 DSC meets with global football academies to boost ..

DSC meets with global football academies to boost talent scouting

11 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs P ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs Pakistan moves to reserve day

11 hours ago
 Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Glo ..

Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Global prominence

11 hours ago
 DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st A ..

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum

13 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

13 hours ago
 UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its glo ..

UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its global leadership in finding effe ..

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transpor ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan