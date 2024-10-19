Open Menu

Blast Hits FC Convoy Near KP CM Gandapur’s Farmhouse

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

Two FC personnel have been injured in explosion, one of whom is reported to be in critical condition

DI KHAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2024) A blast took place near Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur’s farmhouse targeting an FC convoy.

According to police sources, an IED explosion took place near the FC convoy on Tank Road in Hathala, D.I. Khan.

The blast occurred close to the farmhouse of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Two FC personnel were injured in the explosion, one of whom is reported to be in critical condition. The incident occurred during road sweeping operations.

Following the explosion, a large contingent of police and security forces arrived at the scene. Authorities have collected evidence and sealed off the area, initiating an investigation into the incident.

