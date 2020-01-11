UrduPoint.com
Blast Hits Mosque In Pakistan's Quetta, Kills 15 People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 03:10 AM

Blast Hits Mosque in Pakistan's Quetta, Kills 15 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) An explosion hit a mosque in the western Pakistani city of Quetta, leaving 15 people dead and 20 more injured, Pakistani media reported.

The blast took place in the Ghousabad neighborhood of Quetta on late Friday, the Geo tv broadcaster reported.

The list of the victims includes reportedly a deputy chief of the city police.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

