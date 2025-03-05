Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four

(@Abdulla99267510)

Police say blast took place in Nal Bazaar and set vehicles on fire

KHUZDAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) At least four people died after a blast hit Nal tehsil of Khuzdar district, Balochistan, on Wednesday.

The police said that the blast took place in Nal Bazaar and set the vehicles on fire. The police confirmed that three people were killed and five others were injured in the explosion.

The injured have been shifted to Nal and Khuzdar Teaching Hospital, police added.

The authorities further stated that the explosive device was planted on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He directed officials to ensure the injured receive the best medical treatment and vowed to eradicate terrorism at all costs.

“Terrorist elements will fail in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for this attack will be brought to justice,” the chief minister asserted.