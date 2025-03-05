Open Menu

Blast In Balochistan Khuzdar District Kills Four

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2025 | 07:39 PM

Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four

Police say blast took place in Nal Bazaar and set vehicles on fire

KHUZDAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) At least four people died after a blast hit Nal tehsil of Khuzdar district, Balochistan, on Wednesday.

The police said that the blast took place in Nal Bazaar and set the vehicles on fire. The police confirmed that three people were killed and five others were injured in the explosion.

The injured have been shifted to Nal and Khuzdar Teaching Hospital, police added.

The authorities further stated that the explosive device was planted on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He directed officials to ensure the injured receive the best medical treatment and vowed to eradicate terrorism at all costs.

“Terrorist elements will fail in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for this attack will be brought to justice,” the chief minister asserted.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Balochistan Chief Minister Police Vehicles Died Khuzdar All Best

Recent Stories

Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four

Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four

1 minute ago
 Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to com ..

Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks

43 minutes ago
 Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 ..

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed ..

Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold

2 hours ago
 Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

3 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

3 hours ago
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

3 hours ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

3 hours ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

4 hours ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

4 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan