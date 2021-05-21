Blast in Chaman leaves 6 people dead, 14 others injured

(@fidahassanain)

Police say that blast has taken place at Boghra Chowk's chicken market while rescuers arrived there are shifting the injured to nearby hospital for treatment.

CHAMAN:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2021) At least six peopled were killed and 14 others injured in bomb blast in th city on Friday.

Police and rescuers reached the spot and started shifting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the police, an emergency was imposed at the district hospital. The blast took place near JUI-I Nazriyati senior Vice-President Maulana Abdul Qadir’s car.

The JUI-leaderalso fell injured and was taken to a nearby hospital. Police, however, said that he was discharged from the hospital was sent to home.