Blast in Karachi: At least 14 people were killed, 12 others injured

(@FahadShabbir)

The initial reports say that a gas pipeline passing through a nullah in the area leaked which caused explosion

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2021) At least 14 people were killed and 12 others were injured in a blast in city's Sher Shah Paracha Chowk area on Saturday.

Dr Sabir Memon, the head of Trauma Centre at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Hospital, confirmed that ten people were killed in the blast.

The doctor said that four injured were in critical condition.

The Rescue services confirmed that total 14 people were killed so far in the blast and 12 were injured.

According to the reports, the blast took place in Sher Shah Paracha Chowk at Nullah and badly damaged building of a nearby bank. The blast took place after gas pipeline leaked and caused explosion. The pipeline was passing through the nullah.

Police also confirmed that the blast took place inside Nullah. Rescue official reached the spot and started shifting the injured and bodies to nearby hospital.