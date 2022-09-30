UrduPoint.com

Blast In Kohlu: One Dead, 14 Injured

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2022 | 01:51 PM

Blast in Kohlu: One dead, 14 injured

The latest reports say that the condition of several injured is said to be critical.

KOHLU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2022) At least one person was killed and 14 others left injuries in a blast in Balochistan’s Kohlu distri

The police said that the blast took place at a shop in Kohlu’s main bazaar, killing one person and injuring 15 people. The nature of the explosion, however, is not yet clear.

As Levies and FC personnel came to know about the blast they rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the Kohlu district hospital. Rescue teams were pulling out people from under the debris after the explosion.

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of district hospital said that the condition of several injured was critical. Meanwhile, Security forces cordoned off the area and further investigation was underway.

