Blast In Lahore: Two Killed, 28 Others Injured
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2022 | 04:59 PM
The injured have been shifted to nearby Mayo hospital where the doctors say condition of eight injured persons is serious.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2022) At least two people were killed and 28 others injured after a bomb blast hit busy area of Anarkali in the provincial capital on Thursday.
The rescue workers and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital while eight injured persons were in serious condition. A nine-year old child was among the deceased who had arrived there from Karachi to see his relatives.
The impact of the blast was very huge as it shattered the windowpanes of the nearby buildings.
