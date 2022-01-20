UrduPoint.com

Blast In Lahore: Two Killed, 28 Others Injured

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2022 | 04:59 PM

The injured have been shifted to nearby Mayo hospital where the doctors say condition of eight injured persons is serious.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2022) At least two people were killed and 28 others injured after a bomb blast hit busy area of Anarkali in the provincial capital on Thursday.

The rescue workers and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital while eight injured persons were in serious condition. A nine-year old child was among the deceased who had arrived there from Karachi to see his relatives.

The impact of the blast was very huge as it shattered the windowpanes of the nearby buildings.

Talking to newsmen Commissioner Lahore Captain Muhammad Usman (Retired) said five persons are seriously injured, and all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured.
In a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the blast, and expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in the incident.

The Prime Minister also sought report of the incident from the Punjab Government, and directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical assistance to the injured.
President Dr. Arif Alvi also condemned the Lahore blast in strong and extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the blast.
He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has condemned the Lahore blast in strong words.
In a statement, he said the loss of human lives in the blast is tragic.
The Minister extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the blast and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while strongly condemning the incident, said all possible steps wouldbe taken to bring the responsible elements to justice.

