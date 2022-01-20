Blast in Lahore: Two killed, 28 others injured

(@Abdulla99267510)

The injured have been shifted to nearby Mayo hospital where the doctors say condition of eight injured persons is serious.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2022) At least two people were killed and 28 others injured after a bomb blast hit busy area of Anarkali in the provincial capital on Thursday.

The rescue workers and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital while eight injured persons were in serious condition. A nine-year old child was among the deceased who had arrived there from Karachi to see his relatives.

The impact of the blast was very huge as it shattered the windowpanes of the nearby buildings.

Talking to newsmen Commissioner Lahore Captain Muhammad Usman (Retired) said five persons are seriously injured , and all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured

In a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the blast, and expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in the incident.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also condemned the Lahore blast in strong and extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the blast.

He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has condemned the Lahore blast in strong words.

In a statement, he said the loss of human lives in the blast is tragic.