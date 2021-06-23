UrduPoint.com
Blast In Lahore's Johar Town Leaves Seven People Injured

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:27 AM

Blast in Lahore's Johar Town leaves seven people injured

Police and Rescue workers have reached the spot and have started their operation in the area.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) At least seven people have been injured in a blast that took place in Johar Town area of the provincial capital.

The blast has damaged the windowpanes of nearby buildings in Johar Town.

A car and a house have also been damaged by the blast near Shok Chowk.

However, it is not yet clear that what kind of blast is it.

Police and rescue workers have reached the spot and started operation.

(Details to follow).

