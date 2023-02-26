UrduPoint.com

Blast In Pakistani Market Kills 4 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Four people were killed and over a dozen others were injured at a market in western Pakistan in a blast believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device on Sunday morning, media reported.

Preliminary findings suggest explosives had been planted on a motorcycle when they detonated at the Rakhni Bazaar in Barkhan, Balochistan province, Pakistani broadcaster GEO tv reported, citing local police. The blast was reportedly so strong that it damaged nearby shops and cars.

"Four people were killed. Those injured were taken to the nearest hospital," Barkhan police officer Sajjad Afzal was quoted as saying.

The number of people injured by the blast varies from 10 to 14 across reports by local media.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the blast and instructed authorities to take all possible steps to arrest those responsible.

"Those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity. Terrorists are creating uncertainty to achieve their evil goals. But we will not allow anti-state elements to succeed," the minister said on Twitter, promising that the government will adopt an effective counterterrorism strategy.

Local security forces cordoned off the area and halted traffic after the incident to gather evidence, according to media reports.

In recent months, Balochistan province has reportedly seen a spike in violent incidents, including bombings and targeted attacks, leading to increased security measures and public safety concern.

