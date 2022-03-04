UrduPoint.com

Blast In Peshawar Mosque: 30 People Martyered, 50 Injured

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2022 | 01:46 PM

Blast in Peshawar mosque: 30 people martyered, 50 injured

The latest reports say that the blast took place in a mosque in Risalpur and number of people have fallen injured

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2022) At least 30 people embraced martyrdom and 50 others injured after a suicide attack in a mosque in Qissa Khawani bazaar area of Peshawar on Friday.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot and started their operation.

According to the rescue officials, 16 people were injured in the blast who were being shifted to nearby hospitals. Police cordoned off the area and started collecting evidences.

(Details to Follow)

