Blast In Quetta Bazaar Leaves One Dead, Seven Others Injured

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:47 AM

Blast in Quetta Bazaar leaves one dead, seven others injured

Nobody has so far claimed responsibility of the blast. However, the investigators are carrying out investigation to ascertain the reason of the blast.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) At least a person died and seven others were injured after a blast took place in the city’s Turbat Bazaar area, the police said here on Tuesday morning.

The blast took place in the morning in the bazaar.

According to police, two injured were in critical conditions.

Rescue team and police reached on the spot with no delay and rescue officers shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

A vehicle and a motorcycle parked near the place of incident were also damaged as they caught fire soon after the blast.

The windows of nearby buildings also damaged as it was the blast of high intensity. Nobody claimed responsibility of the blast so far. However, the investigators were busy to ascertain the reason of the blast as who did it, how and why.

