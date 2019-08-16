UrduPoint.com
Blast In Quetta Claims Five Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:29 PM

Blast in Quetta claims five lives

Blast has taken place in a seminary in Quetta leaving 5 persons martyred

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Blast has taken place in a seminary in Quetta leaving 5 persons martyred.The explosion occurred in a seminary in Kachlak town of Quetta Friday.According to Rescue the blast took place during Jumma prayers.

As many as 5 persons were killed and 11 sustained injuries in the incident.The injured are being shifted to Mufti Mehmood Hospital.The have contingent of forces and Rescue teams reached the scene and started rescue work.

