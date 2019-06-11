Blast injures three in Bajaur

Three persons were wounded as a bomb went off with big bang in an under construction house of a tribal elder in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday, officials told APP

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Three persons were wounded as a bomb went off with big bang in an under construction house of a tribal elder in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday, officials told APP.

The incident occurred in the under construction house of a local tribal elder Malik Dilwar Khan in Sango area of Salarzai tehisl.

The family members of the tribal elder were busy in construction work of the house when an explosive device planted in the area blow up.

The officials said that a woman was also among the wounded who were immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Khar for treatment.

Following the explosion, officials of the district administration and personnel of police and Levies force rushed to the site of blast to investigate the incident.