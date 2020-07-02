Blast kills watchman, 12 anti-personnel mines defused

A watchman was killed on Thursday when a low intensity bomb went off in front of a clinic in Mamond tehsil here

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A watchman was killed on Thursday when a low intensity bomb went off in front of a clinic in Mamond tehsil here.

Police said the blat occurred in Kamar Sar area of Momond tehsil where unknown miscreants had planted an IED near the clinic of senior physician and former MS Khar Hospital, Dr Tahir.

Police said the bomb went off when watchman of the bazaar was passing through the area.

The watchman whose name could not be confirmed was severely injured and died on way to the hospital.

Police said they have started investigation into the incident adding that so far no one has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Meanwhile, the police and FC personnel averted a big terror attempt by recovering and later defusing 12 anti-personnel mines in Minro Jangal Top area of the district.

Local authorities said the police and FC received information that some unknown miscreants had planted 12 mines in Minro Jangal Top area of Nawagai tehsil. Subsequently, a team comprising in-charge BDS, ASI Ehsanullah along with police and FC reached the site and after searching the area with sophisticated technical gadgets recovered 12 mines.

The BDS staff later defused all the 12 anti-personnel mines.