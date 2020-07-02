UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast Kills Watchman, 12 Anti-personnel Mines Defused

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:33 PM

Blast kills watchman, 12 anti-personnel mines defused

A watchman was killed on Thursday when a low intensity bomb went off in front of a clinic in Mamond tehsil here

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A watchman was killed on Thursday when a low intensity bomb went off in front of a clinic in Mamond tehsil here.

Police said the blat occurred in Kamar Sar area of Momond tehsil where unknown miscreants had planted an IED near the clinic of senior physician and former MS Khar Hospital, Dr Tahir.

Police said the bomb went off when watchman of the bazaar was passing through the area.

The watchman whose name could not be confirmed was severely injured and died on way to the hospital.

Police said they have started investigation into the incident adding that so far no one has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Meanwhile, the police and FC personnel averted a big terror attempt by recovering and later defusing 12 anti-personnel mines in Minro Jangal Top area of the district.

Local authorities said the police and FC received information that some unknown miscreants had planted 12 mines in Minro Jangal Top area of Nawagai tehsil. Subsequently, a team comprising in-charge BDS, ASI Ehsanullah along with police and FC reached the site and after searching the area with sophisticated technical gadgets recovered 12 mines.

The BDS staff later defused all the 12 anti-personnel mines.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died SITE All Top

Recent Stories

NOC discusses preventive measures for participants ..

6 minutes ago

DubaiNow application processes 700,000 transaction ..

21 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Says Whelan's Sentence Effective ..

3 minutes ago

Bannu commissioner inaugurates development schemes ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Admin imposed over Rs 6.5 m fine on 21, ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Thanks Russians for Taking Part in Vote on C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.