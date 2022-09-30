UrduPoint.com

Blast Leaves 15 Injured In Kohlu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :At least 20 people suffered injuries in a blast that took place in Kohlu district of Balochsitan on Friday, official sources confirmed.

Station House Officer City Police Station citing an initial report said that an explosion in the sweets shop situated in the heart of the city left at least 15 people injured, some of them critically.

Soon after the incident personnel of law enforcement agencies reached the site and shifted the injured to DHQ Kohlu for medical treatment.

As many as 15 injured persons have been shifted to hospital, of them some are serious," Medical Superintendent DHQ, Dr Asghar Mari said.

Provincial education Minister Mir Naseebullah Mari who is the elected member of provincial Assembly from Kohlu also visited the hospital to check the medical treatment being provided to the injured.

"What caused the explosion; SHO City said, could not be ascertained so far.

Further probe is underway.

