Blast Leaves Nine Injured In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Blast leaves nine injured in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) At least nine people including three children were injured in a blast on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road on Wednesday, police confirmed.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operation Jawad Tariq said, “explosive material was planted in a heap of trash near Sajid Hospital that went off.

The explosion occurred when children, who were picking trash, were sifting through the garbage, SSP maintained.

It is yet to be ascertained that what kind of explosive was used in the blast.

Managing Director Trauma Center while talking to media said that nine patients have been shifted to trauma center of them condition of two is serious.

Best available services are being provided to the patients, MD said.

APP/ask

