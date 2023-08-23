Open Menu

Blast Leaves One Injured In Lehri

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Blast leaves one injured in Lehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A blast in ancestral town of Interim Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki left one person injured, police said on Wednesday.

They said that a land mine planted by unknown miscreants exploded in Kach area of Lehri Tehsil of Sibi when a motorbike hit the landmine.

The injured identified as Sikandar Talani was shifted to district headquarters' hospital.

Soon after the incident, security personnel cordoned off the area and launch search operation against the miscreants.

Further probe is underway.

