UrduPoint.com

Blast Mining And Stone-crushing Plants Ruined Life In Tehsil Khanpur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Blast mining and stone-crushing plants ruined life in Tehsil Khanpur

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Blast mining and stone-crushing plants in Tehsil Khanpur created havoc and thousands of people are living with life threats. Huge cracks in the houses and hills can be seen easily.

According to the details, locals of various union councils of Khanpur including Pahar Pur and others are protesting from last so many years against blast mining and stone crushing which has ruined their lives and damaged most of the buildings in the area.

While talking to the media they said that besides the destruction of their house by the blasting mining in residential areas hills and forests were also damaged, if the situation persists any natural calamity particularly earth quack can trigger a disaster.

They said that continuous blasting has damaged hills, houses and forests in the areas which is a serious threat to the people of the village. People said that Tehsil Khanpur is one of the most beautiful areas of the Hazara division which thousands of tourists visit every year to enjoy the beautiful lakes, archeological sites and natural beauty.

If the government would not take serious action against the blast mining and stone-crushing plants then it would also destroy the remaining beauty of the area. They have demanded from the chief minister of KPK immediately ban mining in residential areas and also pay the losses caused by the blasting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Khanpur Media From Government

Recent Stories

Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for s ..

Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for security of Pakistanis: Foreign ..

43 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economi ..

Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economic Forum plot stronger collabor ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel G ..

2 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

3 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Sat ..

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Saturday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.