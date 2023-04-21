Blast mining and stone-crushing plants ruined life in Tehsil Khanpur

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Blast mining and stone-crushing plants in Tehsil Khanpur created havoc and thousands of people are living with life threats. Huge cracks in the houses and hills can be seen easily.

According to the details, locals of various union councils of Khanpur including Pahar Pur and others are protesting from last so many years against blast mining and stone crushing which has ruined their lives and damaged most of the buildings in the area.

While talking to the media they said that besides the destruction of their house by the blasting mining in residential areas hills and forests were also damaged, if the situation persists any natural calamity particularly earth quack can trigger a disaster.

They said that continuous blasting has damaged hills, houses and forests in the areas which is a serious threat to the people of the village. People said that Tehsil Khanpur is one of the most beautiful areas of the Hazara division which thousands of tourists visit every year to enjoy the beautiful lakes, archeological sites and natural beauty.

If the government would not take serious action against the blast mining and stone-crushing plants then it would also destroy the remaining beauty of the area. They have demanded from the chief minister of KPK immediately ban mining in residential areas and also pay the losses caused by the blasting.