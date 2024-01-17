Blast Near Quetta Hospital Leaves Five People Injured
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2024 | 02:48 PM
The latest reports say that three children and a police officials are among the injured.
QUETTA : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2024) A blast near a hospital on Double Road in Quetta has left at least five individuals injured, according to police reports on Wednesday.
Promptly responding to the incident, both rescue teams and police officials arrived at the scene to address the unfortunate situation. Subsequently, the police secured the area and launched a comprehensive search operation to assess the extent of the incident.
Rescue sources have indicated that among the injured are three children, a police officer, and a passerby. These individuals are currently being transferred to a hospital to receive the necessary medical assistance.
SSP Operations Jawad Tariq Kakar provided insights into the incident, stating that the explosive material had been intentionally placed within the garbage.
The explosion occurred when children, engaged in scavenging through the rubbish, inadvertently triggered the explosive device. Kakar emphasized that the incident was not a result of a security lapse but rather due to the accumulation of garbage at the site over several days.
Furthermore, Kakar highlighted an existing security alert in light of the upcoming elections, underscoring the necessity for heightened vigilance in the area. Authorities are actively investigating the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the explosion.
