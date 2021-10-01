UrduPoint.com

Blast Occurred In Khuzdar's City Police Station

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:38 AM

Blast occurred in Khuzdar's City Police Station

A blast was occurred inside of City Police Station in Khuzdar, no loss of life was reported, police said on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A blast was occurred inside of City Police Station in Khuzdar, no loss of life was reported, police said on Thursday.

According to SSP Khuzdar, about 2 kg explosive devices were planted in a motorcycle which went off at Khuzdar City Police Station but no casualties were reported.

He said further investigation was underway.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Khuzdar took notice of the incident and immediately suspended a constable deployed on gate of police station.

