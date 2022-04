KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :A blast took place near Lyari Benazir University Kashti Chowk here on Sunday in which at least four persons reportedly got injured who were shifted to the hospital.

The cause of the blast was being ascertained.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also taken the notice of the blast and sought report in this regard.