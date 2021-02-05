UrduPoint.com
Blast On Mir Chakar Road Of Sibi Area: Reports

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 59 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:14 PM

Blast on Mir Chakar road of Sibi area: Reports

The security officials have taken control of the area and cordoned off the entire area after explosive material fixed inside a bike went off.

SIBI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2021) A blast took place at Mir Chakar road, the police said on Friday.

The explosive material was fixed inside a motorcycle which exploded.

The law enforcement officials reached the spot and surrounded the area for search operation. No causality was reported so far.

The security was put on high alert after the bomb blast.

On January 3, horrific murder of coal miners in Mach area of Balochistan shaked the entire nation. Terrorists took the miners to mountainous area of Mach where they shot them dead and cut their throats.

The victims belonged to Hazara community. The bereaved families of the martyred staged a sit-in in Quetta and demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit them. The Mach victims continuously mourned the killings of their loved ones by keeping their bodies on the road in Quetta. The entire world watched them mourning. Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the families after they buried their loved ones.

The Interior Minister had announced that they were making efforts for high security for the people of Balochistan, especially for Hazara community.

