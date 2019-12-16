Blast outside PHC leaves three injured

(@fidahassanain)

Initial reports suggest that it is cylinder blast but the police say that they are collecting evidence to determine what it was and how it happened.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2019) At least three people injured and several cars got damaged after a blast in in Rikshaw in Peshawar city here on Monday Morning. The blast took place in front of Peshawar High Court in a Rikshaw. Police and Rescue workers reached the spot. The initial reports suggested that it is cylinder blast but the investigation is under way to determine the cause of blast. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospital, while the forensic teams were there to collect evidence.

Dec 16 is the day when five years ago terrorists attacked Army Public School in Peshawar which claimed lives of 132 children and 17 staff members of the school.

The entire nation is observing fifth anniversary of the shocking incident. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa said that the carnage would never be forgotten. He said that five terrorists involved in the horrific incident were hanged to death. He saluted to the martyrs and their families and said that they had come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. The united move towards fight against errorisms for lasting peace and prosperity.