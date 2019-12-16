UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast Outside PHC Leaves Three Injured

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 12:38 PM

Blast outside PHC leaves three injured

Initial reports suggest that it is cylinder blast but the police say that they are collecting evidence to determine what it was and how it happened.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2019) At least three people injured and several cars got damaged after a blast in in Rikshaw in Peshawar city here on Monday Morning. The blast took place in front of Peshawar High Court in a Rikshaw. Police and Rescue workers reached the spot. The initial reports suggested that it is cylinder blast but the investigation is under way to determine the cause of blast. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospital, while the forensic teams were there to collect evidence.

Dec 16 is the day when five years ago terrorists attacked Army Public School in Peshawar which claimed lives of 132 children and 17 staff members of the school.

The entire nation is observing fifth anniversary of the shocking incident. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa said that the carnage would never be forgotten. He said that five terrorists involved in the horrific incident were hanged to death. He saluted to the martyrs and their families and said that they had come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. The united move towards fight against errorisms for lasting peace and prosperity.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Peshawar High Court Army Police Martyrs Shaheed General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

Bahria University holds Convocation of Karachi Cam ..

29 minutes ago

RSS training and arming young fanatics to target M ..

52 minutes ago

PM Khan calls on US Senator Lindsey Graham

1 hour ago

"APC carnage will never be forgotten," says COAS o ..

1 hour ago

Realme Pakistan teases realme 5s a new powerhero d ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: 2020 will be a year of preparation fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.