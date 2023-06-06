PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :An improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred outside the house of a local trader here on Tuesday morning however; fortunately no casualty was reported in the incident.

Police said the blast took place outside the house of a trader located in Faqirabad area of Peshawar.

Police further informed that unknown motorcycle rider escaped after planting explosive material outside the house of the businessman. The law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation to find the accused, police added.