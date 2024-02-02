Blast Rocks Karachi's Saddar Area
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 11:35 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A blast on Friday rocked the bustling Saddar area in the vicinity of the Election Commission Sindh office. No loss of life or property was reported.
According to the SSP South, some 500 grams of homemade explosives in a shopping bag were used in the blast.
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Fakhar Alam sought a comprehensive report from Additional IGP - Karachi and Commissioner Karachi about the blast.
