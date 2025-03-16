Blast targets bus on N-40 highway in Noshki

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A powerful explosion ripped through a bus on the N-40 national highway in Noshki on Sunday morning, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in its wake.

According to Police officials, the bus was directly targeted in the blast, which is believed to be a terrorist attack, a private news channel reported.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and suspended traffic on the highway, while rescue teams rushed to the scene.

Security forces were determining the cause of the blast and investigating whether it was a planted device or a suicide attack.