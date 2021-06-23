Blast: two killed, 14 injured

At least two persons were killed,while 14 others including a police official suffered injuries in a blast in BOR Society,Johar Town here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed,while 14 others including a police official suffered injuries in a blast in BOR Society,Johar Town here on Wednesday.

According to police, on getting information, Rescue teams and police reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The police informed that eight injured persons were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, while six others were given first aid on the spot.

Few vehicles and windows of the nearby houses got damaged due to the powerful blast.

Meanwhile,CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DC Lahore Muddasar Riaz Malik, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, other officials reached the spot.

All security institutions were investigating the incident and nature of the blast was being determined till the filing of the news.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed the IG police to investigate and submit a report.He directed concerned authorities to provide the best possible medical facilities to the injured.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also reached Jinnah hospital and directed the health officials to provide best facilities to the injured.