UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blast: Two Killed, 14 Injured

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:27 PM

Blast: two killed, 14 injured

At least two persons were killed,while 14 others including a police official suffered injuries in a blast in BOR Society,Johar Town here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed,while 14 others including a police official suffered injuries in a blast in BOR Society,Johar Town here on Wednesday.

According to police, on getting information, Rescue teams and police reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The police informed that eight injured persons were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, while six others were given first aid on the spot.

Few vehicles and windows of the nearby houses got damaged due to the powerful blast.

Meanwhile,CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DC Lahore Muddasar Riaz Malik, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, other officials reached the spot.

All security institutions were investigating the incident and nature of the blast was being determined till the filing of the news.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed the IG police to investigate and submit a report.He directed concerned authorities to provide the best possible medical facilities to the injured.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also reached Jinnah hospital and directed the health officials to provide best facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Chief Minister Police Malik Riaz Vehicles Bor Best Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ChiNext Index higher at midday Wednesday

52 seconds ago

Russian General Staff Chief Believes Situation Aro ..

54 seconds ago

Australian research brings hope for new, non-invas ..

57 seconds ago

EVM to produce better results in polls: Ramesh Kum ..

59 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 39 more lives during last 24 hours ..

23 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.